Trump to control oil revenues as Venezuela sends 50 million barrels to the US

Trump stated that the oil, which is of high quality and previously sanctioned, will be sold at market prices. He emphasised that the proceeds would be controlled by him, as President of the United States, to ensure they benefited the people of both Venezuela and the United States.

Furthermore, Trump instructed Energy Secretary Chris Wright to immediately implement this plan, with the oil being transported by storage vessels directly to US ports.

The move caused US crude oil futures prices to drop by approximately 1.3% to 1.5%, settling at $56.39 per barrel.