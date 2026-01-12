Trump exit from 66 bodies raises global policy risk

On 7–8 January 2569 (2026), President Donald Trump signed executive orders and proclamations from the White House to have the United States withdraw from 66 international organisations worldwide. He explained the main reasons that these organisations:
He called these organisations “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful”, and said they no longer serve the national interest.
This explanation is consistent with Trump’s “America First” policy, which prioritises domestic interests over engagement on the global stage. It views multilateral cooperation as often “unfair” to the United States and as giving more benefit to strategic competitors such as China.
The withdrawals are mainly divided into two categories:
Examples include the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and others (a full list of 35 organisations was announced).
Overall, the list covers organisations focused on climate, development, trade, energy, education and various global policies, which the US views as conflicting with its “national interest”.
This is not the first time Trump has pushed the US away from multilateral forums. Earlier examples include:
These moves signal a trend of withdrawing from “progressive” multilateral platforms and reducing the US role in global organisations.
Trump’s announcement was made through executive orders and proclamations from the White House, instructing agencies to begin action “immediately” to end participation and funding support.
However, each organisation has its own withdrawal process under its rules. In some cases, formal notification is required and there is a “notice period” before the withdrawal takes effect. For example, under the UNFCCC’s legal conditions, withdrawal takes effect one year after notification. And although it has been announced, some organisations have not yet received official withdrawal documents, according to UN reporting.
Therefore, not every withdrawal will take effect immediately automatically under international law. It depends on each organisation’s rules, and in many cases it is still in the process of ending membership status and stopping funding support.
This withdrawal has impacts in many dimensions, both globally and regionally:
The overall future picture may be as follows:
“The second era of world ordering” — The world is entering a second era of world order (World Order 2.0), because the US reduces participation in the structure of traditional multilateral forums; China and the EU push standards together; developing countries such as India and Brazil increase their roles in specialised forums.
Regional cooperation will become stronger — Regions such as ASEAN, APEC and CPTPP may become the main forums for economic and trade cooperation, replacing organisations the US withdraws from. Thailand has an opportunity to become a hub for such cooperation in Southeast Asia.
Climate cooperation must go through new mechanisms — Solving global warming will need to emphasise: economic partnerships such as the EU-Japan Climate Partnership; state-to-state cooperation; clean energy technology markets and carbon markets that do not rely on the UNFCCC.
How Thailand should prepare — To cope with a world changing quickly, Thailand should expand multilateral cooperation in the region; invest in ASEAN+ frameworks; build other economic partners such as the EU, India and Japan; strengthen economic capability in global forums; use CPTPP and RCEP; develop its own product and service standards consistent with major markets; accelerate clean energy plans; focus on renewable energy investment; strengthen capacity in climate technologies; increase its role in global policy-setting forums;
Thailand should play a role in UN bodies that still have diverse membership, and be an important voice for developing countries and the region.
The US withdrawal from 66 international organisations is a major move reflecting changes in foreign policy principles and the US role in the world, driven by the “America First” ideology that views many forms of multilateralism as no longer meeting US interests.
However, the impacts will not happen immediately everywhere, because they must pass through the withdrawal process under each organisation’s conditions. But when all take effect, it will be clear that traditional multilateral forums are changing. The world is entering a new balance in which groups of countries and regions play larger roles, and Thailand must accelerate adaptation to preserve opportunities in trade, investment and international cooperation.