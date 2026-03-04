11 places seen as safest if World War III erupts, based on remoteness and resources

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Israel and Iran — which many fear could spiral into a wider war — overseas media, including Metro, along with security commentators, have published a list of “11 safest places” in the event of a full-scale conflict or a nuclear disaster. The assessment is based on geographic distance, resource availability, and political neutrality.

Here are the territories often cited as more likely to avoid the direct shockwaves of a global war:

1. New Zealand and 2. Australia

These two countries are frequently described as among the most viable refuges in a “nuclear winter” scenario, largely because of their Southern Hemisphere location and perceived capacity for food production, while mountainous terrain is seen as a natural defensive advantage.

3. Iceland — an “island of peace”

Iceland is regularly ranked highly on global peace indices. Its isolated location in the North Atlantic and limited strategic value are cited as reasons it is unlikely to be a frontline target.

4. Switzerland — long-standing neutrality

Switzerland’s long-held neutral stance is often highlighted as reducing the likelihood of being drawn directly into major conflicts.