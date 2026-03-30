Flagship Diplomacy: USS Blue Ridge Captain Reaffirms ‘Free and Open’ Indo-Pacific During Thai Port Call

The U.S. 7th Fleet’s most storied command ship docks at Laem Chabang, highlighting maritime security and a historic alliance amid regional tensions.
When a foreign naval vessel berths in a partner nation, the mission extends far beyond the routine requirements of maintenance and victualling.
For the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), the flagship of the United States 7th Fleet, its arrival at Laem Chabang Port on 26 March served as a high-profile exercise in naval diplomacy and a signal of persistent American presence in the region.
The vessel, which last visited Thailand in June 2024, welcomed a media delegation amidst the stifling heat of the Thai coast.
Speaking with Krungthep Turakij reporter Kanokwan Kerdplanant, the commanding officer, Captain Louis Catalina, detailed the dual-purpose nature of his command.
Command and Cooperation
As a flagship, the USS Blue Ridge provides what the captain described as "world-class 5CI" capabilities—Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, and Intelligence.
This infrastructure allows the 7th Fleet to orchestrate complex maritime operations across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.
However, its secondary role as a diplomatic platform is equally vital.
"This visit is a testament to the enduring alliance between our nations," Captain Catalina remarked, noting that Thailand remains one of the oldest U.S. treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific. "Our crew is thrilled to be here to appreciate Thai culture and strengthen our relationship with the people of this beautiful country."
Navigating Regional ‘Hotspots’
The ship’s journey to Thailand necessitated a transit through the South China Sea, a global maritime flashpoint.
When questioned by Kanokwan regarding potential encounters with Chinese vessels or threats to the freedom of navigation, the captain remained diplomatically guarded but firm on operational safety.
"I cannot comment specifically on encounters with Chinese ships," Captain Catalina stated. "What we prioritise during patrols is ensuring the safety of the navigation and every member of the crew. The challenge is often the density of maritime traffic, including fishing vessels, but I have total confidence in my bridge and engineering teams."
When asked to identify the single greatest threat to the region, the Captain’s response was immediate: Maritime security. "We want to ensure we have freedom of navigation in a free and open Indo-Pacific," he asserted.
A Floating Command Centre with a Record-Breaking Legacy
The 18,500-tonne USS Blue Ridge occupies a unique place in naval history. Named after the Appalachian mountain range, the ship was designed from the keel up as a sophisticated command and communications hub.
Since 1979, it has been forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and has not entered U.S. territorial waters (excluding Guam) for 31 years—the longest continuous deployment in the history of the U.S. Navy. Its storied past includes:
1973: Mine-clearing operations in North Vietnamese waters.
1975: The evacuation of Saigon.
1990–91: Serving as the flagship for U.S. Naval Forces during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Eyes on the Horizon
As the 10-minute briefing concluded, and with geopolitical tensions simmering in the Middle East, Kanokwan enquired whether the USS Blue Ridge was destined for a more volatile theatre next. Citing operational security, the captain declined to reveal the ship’s next destination.
"At this moment," he concluded, "our focus is entirely on our visit to Thailand."