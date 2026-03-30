Flagship Diplomacy: USS Blue Ridge Captain Reaffirms ‘Free and Open’ Indo-Pacific During Thai Port Call

The U.S. 7th Fleet’s most storied command ship docks at Laem Chabang, highlighting maritime security and a historic alliance amid regional tensions.

When a foreign naval vessel berths in a partner nation, the mission extends far beyond the routine requirements of maintenance and victualling.

For the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), the flagship of the United States 7th Fleet, its arrival at Laem Chabang Port on 26 March served as a high-profile exercise in naval diplomacy and a signal of persistent American presence in the region.

The vessel, which last visited Thailand in June 2024, welcomed a media delegation amidst the stifling heat of the Thai coast.

Speaking with Krungthep Turakij reporter Kanokwan Kerdplanant, the commanding officer, Captain Louis Catalina, detailed the dual-purpose nature of his command.

Command and Cooperation

As a flagship, the USS Blue Ridge provides what the captain described as "world-class 5CI" capabilities—Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, and Intelligence.

This infrastructure allows the 7th Fleet to orchestrate complex maritime operations across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.

However, its secondary role as a diplomatic platform is equally vital.