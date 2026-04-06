Oil rises as war disruption deepens and OPEC+ move offers little relief

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz since late February has sharply reduced exports from key Gulf producers including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, countries that previously held the strongest capacity to boost output. The planned increase represents less than 2% of the supply lost due to the disruption, underlining its largely symbolic nature for now.

Beyond shipping constraints, attacks on energy infrastructure have further tightened supply. Damage to facilities across the Gulf is reported to be significant, with officials warning that it could take months to restore operations to normal levels even if the conflict eases.

The scale of disruption is already historic. Current estimates suggest that between 12 million and 15 million barrels per day, up to 15% of global supply, have been removed from the market, marking the largest oil supply shock on record.

There are tentative signs that limited flows may still be possible. Iran has indicated that Iraqi shipments are exempt from restrictions, and at least one tanker carrying Iraqi crude has passed through the strait. However, uncertainty remains over whether other vessels will follow given the heightened security risks.

With crude prices already nearing US$120 a barrel, analysts warn the market could tighten further if disruptions persist. JPMorgan has projected that prices could climb above US$150 if flows through Hormuz remain constrained into mid-May.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for May 3, but for now, the group’s modest output adjustment is seen less as a solution and more as a signal of readiness, dependent on whether the world’s most critical oil corridor can reopen.