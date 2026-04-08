Iran confirms two-week ceasefire deal, offers Strait of Hormuz safe passage window

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency, that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has confirmed a two-week ceasefire agreement negotiated by Pakistan.

According to the report, the statement said the arrangement was approved by Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, describing the deal as an “Iranian victory”, and adding that talks towards a permanent agreement would be held in Islamabad.



Araghchi statement: ‘If attacks against Iran are halted…’

In a statement shared by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi—posted as a message “on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and dated Tehran, April 7, 2026—Araghchi said Iran would halt its defensive operations if attacks stopped.

He also said that for two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible “via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces” and subject to “technical limitations”, according to the text shown in the post.

The statement also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for efforts to end the war, and referenced US interest in negotiations based on a US “15-point proposal”, alongside mention of the US president accepting the general framework of Iran’s proposal as a basis for talks.