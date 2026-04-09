Iran blocks Hormuz oil traffic as Israel keeps hitting Lebanon

Iran has moved to shut the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic after Israel stepped up its assault on Lebanon, sharply escalating tensions around a ceasefire that was already being interpreted very differently by the parties involved.

The latest move came after Tehran signalled that it would no longer treat diplomacy as business as usual while Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued. Iranian officials have also warned that if Israel does not stop attacking Lebanon, Iran could walk away from the two-week ceasefire arrangement reached with the United States.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted. Shippers were still seeking clarity on the terms of passage even after the ceasefire announcement, with Iran insisting that vessels must coordinate with its military and warning that unauthorised transit could be targeted. Around 187 tankers were still inside the Gulf carrying roughly 172 million barrels of crude and refined products, underlining the scale of the disruption to global energy flows.