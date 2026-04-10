Behind high-stakes US-Iran talks in Islamabad as world watches

Fresh US-Iran talks are set to unfold in Islamabad, thrusting Pakistan into the centre of a high-stakes diplomatic push to stop the Middle East crisis from flaring up again just days after a fragile ceasefire framework began to take shape.

The negotiations are being watched closely by governments, markets and the energy trade, with attention fixed on two key questions: whether the truce can hold and whether the Strait of Hormuz can stay open to global oil flows. Reuters reported that Iran had in principle agreed to allow only a limited number of vessels through the chokepoint, highlighting how precarious the situation still is.

Donald Trump sharpened the pressure on Thursday by accusing Tehran of failing to honour its side of the understanding over Hormuz. In remarks carried by multiple outlets, the US president said Iran was handling the issue badly and suggested the arrangement over oil transit was not what had been agreed with Washington.

Signs are also emerging of a more structured diplomatic process. Reports say the Iranian delegation has already arrived in Islamabad ahead of weekend discussions, while the US side is expected to be represented by Vice President JD Vance. One report said Iran’s team could include senior figures such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.