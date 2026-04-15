US-Iran talks back on table as blockade drives tensions higher

The United States and Iran may return to negotiations as early as this week after talks over the weekend failed to produce any breakthrough, with tensions rising further following Washington’s move to blockade Iranian ports.

Sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that negotiating teams from both sides could travel back to Islamabad to resume discussions aimed at ending the conflict.

Although the US blockade has drawn a strong response from Tehran, signs that diplomatic efforts may continue have helped calm oil markets, with benchmark crude prices falling below US$100 on Tuesday.

The latest round of high-level talks, the most significant between the long-time adversaries since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, ended in Pakistan’s capital over the weekend without progress, raising doubts over the durability of the two-week ceasefire, which now has about one week remaining.

However, sources involved in the negotiations said both sides could return as soon as the end of this week, with proposals already made for Washington and Tehran to send delegations back.