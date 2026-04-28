Hormuz blocked, but Russian-linked superyacht gets through

A luxury superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, becoming one of the few vessels to pass through the strategic waterway amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, according to Reuters.

The 142-metre superyacht Nord, valued at more than US$500 million, left a marina in Dubai at around 2pm on Friday before crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning and arriving in Muscat early on Sunday, according to data from the MarineTraffic platform.