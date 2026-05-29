Wuxi Declaration: Global Buddhist Leaders Unite in China to Tackle World Crises through Dhamma

Over 1,000 Buddhist delegates from 67 nations adopt the Wuxi Declaration, pledging to use compassion and eco-harmony to foster global peace.

More than 1,000 Buddhist leaders and representatives from 67 countries have united in Jiangsu province to launch a landmark manifesto aimed at tackling the world’s most pressing crises through spiritual diplomacy.

The 21st Global Visakha Bucha Day Conference concluded with the official proclamation of the Wuxi Declaration.

The framework pledges to deploy core Buddhist principles—specifically compassion, peace, and equality—as practical tools to resolve modern geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, and widening social inequalities.

Against a backdrop of rising international tensions, delegates at the summit finalised a joint agreement built upon four strategic pillars:

1. Fortifying peace through compassion

The declaration calls on the global community to reject geopolitical friction, urging nations to choose "dialogue over confrontation" to defuse cultural and international disputes.

Delegates emphasised the practical application of the Four Sublime States of Mind (Brahmavihara)—loving-kindness, compassion, sympathetic joy, and equanimity—as a roadmap for modern diplomacy.



