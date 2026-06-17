Oil prices plunge as US-Iran deal eases Hormuz fears

Global oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday after a reported US-Iran agreement to end the conflict between the two countries eased fears over energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and raised expectations that Iranian oil exports could resume.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark, dropped almost 6% to its lowest level in about three months, while Brent crude fell below US$79 a barrel as traders moved quickly to price in lower geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

WTI crude for July delivery fell US$4.70, or 5.82%, to close at US$76.05 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for August delivery dropped US$4.21, or 5.06%, to settle at US$78.96 per barrel.

The fall took WTI to its lowest close since March 4, while Brent reached its lowest level since March 2.

The decline came after the United States and Iran were reported to have reached a peace agreement intended to end the conflict and allow oil tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz again.

The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, and any disruption to shipping there can quickly affect global crude prices, fuel costs and investor sentiment.