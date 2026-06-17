Another leaked US-Iran draft reveals 12-point framework

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil-shipping routes, and any change in its management would carry major implications for global energy markets and regional security.

Earlier, Iranian media published what it described as a 14-point draft US-Iran agreement. However, the latest version reported by the New York Post and Channel 12 sets out 12 points and is described as a revised document that could serve as a basis for further negotiations.

The 12 points were first revealed by Barak Ravid, an Axios reporter who also works with Israel’s Channel 12, according to the New York Post.

The reported 12-point draft is as follows:

1. End to regional fighting

Iran, the United States and the allies of both sides would end hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon.

2. Iran reaffirms nuclear pledge

Tehran would reaffirm its commitment not to build nuclear weapons.

3. Talks on enriched uranium stockpile

The United States and Iran would hold discussions on how to deal with Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

4. Talks on future uranium enrichment

Both sides would open negotiations on Iran’s future uranium enrichment activities and its nuclear-energy needs.

5. Nuclear programme kept in its current state

Iran would maintain its nuclear programme in its “current state”, which has already been heavily damaged, while negotiations continue.