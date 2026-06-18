Tokyo sends police officer to Bangkok for global fraud crackdown

Alarming financial losses from international phone scams have prompted Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) to deploy a dedicated liaison officer to Thailand.

Announced on Thursday (18 June), the cross-border assignment aims to forge closer operational ties with law enforcement agencies across Southeast Asia to disrupt "tokuryu", loosely structured, anonymous criminal syndicates operating from within the region.

The assigned official, a male investigator in his 30s from the NPA’s Second Organised Crime Division, will be permanently stationed in Bangkok.

His primary responsibilities involve analysing shifting crime patterns and executing early-phase interventions to dismantle fraudulent operations before they fully mature.

Because of Thailand's central role in countering illicit networks across Southeast Asia, personnel from the United States and various European nations are already stationed in the country.