Dollar eclipses 161 yen amid fresh market intervention warnings

Driven by the prospect of an upcoming American interest rate increase, the US dollar climbed past 161 yen during Friday's trading session in Tokyo (19 June).

Traders aggressively offloaded the Japanese currency, anticipating a broader monetary policy divergence between the two nations.

This occurred even after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) opted to elevate its base rate to approximately 1 per cent on Tuesday.

By 5pm local time, the greenback was trading at 161.32-32 yen, representing an increase from the 160.60-60 level observed at the identical hour on Thursday.