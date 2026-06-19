Dollar eclipses 161 yen amid fresh market intervention warnings

Driven by the prospect of an upcoming American interest rate increase, the US dollar climbed past 161 yen during Friday's trading session in Tokyo (19 June).
Traders aggressively offloaded the Japanese currency, anticipating a broader monetary policy divergence between the two nations.
This occurred even after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) opted to elevate its base rate to approximately 1 per cent on Tuesday.
By 5pm local time, the greenback was trading at 161.32-32 yen, representing an increase from the 160.60-60 level observed at the identical hour on Thursday.
The persistent depreciation of the yen has fostered significant wariness amongst financial market participants regarding a potential market intervention by Tokyo authorities.
Highlighting this apprehension, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama delivered a stern warning during a press briefing, stating, "We are resolved to take decisive action if there are speculative moves."
Earlier, during overnight overseas trading, the dollar had already achieved a two-year zenith exceeding 161.50 yen.
This peak followed Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathering, where the Federal Reserve maintained current borrowing costs whilst signalling a potential rate rise before the year concludes.
Historically, sudden currency shifts have prompted aggressive government responses.
Between 28 April and 27 May this year, the BOJ and the government orchestrated combined dollar-selling and yen-buying interventions exceeding 11 trillion yen.
Although those measures temporarily dragged the dollar from above 160 yen down to approximately 155 yen, the American currency has subsequently regained the majority of that lost ground.
An executive at a foreign exchange margin trading firm highlighted the critical threshold, noting, "If the dollar tops 162 yen, its advance against the yen could accelerate."
The same official cautioned that "Japanese authorities may conduct another intervention shortly."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]