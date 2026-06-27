Donations aiding work to preserve Japanese tsunami-ravaged school

The donations were collected through a campaign by bereaved families, and work to prevent further degradation of the building of Okawa Elementary School in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, such as applying waterproof coating, will be conducted over about a month.

The Ishinomaki city government aims to preserve the building in the state it was in at the time of the disaster. But its condition has deteriorated considerably 15 years after the tsunami. A waterproofing sheet for the rain gutter has been damaged, and holes have been created on the concrete surface, according to bereaved relatives.

