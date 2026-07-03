Iran prepares extensive funeral rites for slain supreme leader

Iran’s ruling clerics are preparing days of funeral rites for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, turning mourning for the slain supreme leader into a public demonstration of devotion to the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary cause.

Khamenei was killed in the opening attack of the war by the United States and Israel.

The ceremonies are due to start in Tehran over the weekend, before mass processions are held next week in Qom and Mashhad, with further rites in Iraq.

The leadership is treating the expected turnout as both a political test and a religious farewell.

“The large public turnout at the funeral procession of the martyred leader and the other martyrs will, in effect, be another referendum for the Islamic Republic,” Qom Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad Saidi told state media.

If the funeral is being framed as a referendum, the authorities are trying to shape the verdict: they hope to bring millions of supporters into Iran’s cities, providing transport, accommodation and food to project the strength of a theocratic state that believes it has survived an existential war.

Khamenei’s death, and the rise of his son Mojtaba as Iran’s third supreme leader, mark a turning point in the Islamic Republic’s 47-year history, coming during a conflict with its greatest foes.

Mojtaba was dangerously wounded in the strike that killed his father and has not appeared in any new image since the war began.

Behind the official display of unity, however, analysts say support for the Islamic Republic has become extremely fragile.

Many Iranians are weary after decades of sanctions that have choked the economy and angry at repression carried out in the name of the 1979 revolution, an event now directly remembered mainly by older people in a mostly young population.