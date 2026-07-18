Anutin opens BOI’s fourth China office in Chengdu to boost Thai-China-Asean investment links

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday presided over the official opening of the Board of Investment (BOI) office in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.
He also delivered a keynote address at the Thailand-China Investment and Economic Forum 2026, attended by the governor of Sichuan province, senior public- and private-sector executives from both countries, and a large number of forum participants.
Anutin said that, on behalf of the Thai government, he wished to thank the Chinese government and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Sichuan Council (CCPIT Sichuan) for supporting the establishment of the BOI office.
He said the new office marked an important signal that Thailand is committed to deepening trade and investment ties with China at the local level.
The prime minister said Sichuan is strategically important because it has the sixth-largest provincial economy in China and a population of more than 80 million, giving it potential comparable to Thailand.
Thailand and China are now emphasising connectivity through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic policy, which will turn the area into a key connection point between western China, South Asia and Asean, with Thailand serving as the region’s main gateway.
On economic cooperation, Anutin said the value of investment promotion applications from Chinese investors reached a record 380 billion yuan last year, generating a total economic stimulus value of more than 1 trillion baht, up 67% from the previous year.
Trade between Thailand and Sichuan in 2025 also expanded by 112%, reflecting investor confidence in Thailand’s infrastructure, clean energy and strong supply chains, he said.
Anutin said Thailand has focused on driving the economy in three main dimensions.
The first is speed, by accelerating investment through the Thailand Fast Track project to cut procedures and shorten approval times for large-scale projects. The measure has already unlocked investment worth more than 700 billion baht.
The second is talent, through budget support from the BOI’s Competitiveness Enhancement Fund and the Skill Up Bridge measure, aimed at developing Thai workers’ skills to support advanced technologies.
The third is strength from within, by stimulating short-term purchasing power while restructuring the digital economy and clean energy sector in a sustainable way.
He said these efforts had led global credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and S&P to revise their outlook on Thailand in a positive direction, while Thailand’s competitiveness ranking had risen from 30th to 26th this year.
The prime minister said he wanted to assure Chinese investors that investment decisions in Thailand would offer stable and sustainable growth opportunities.
He expressed hope that the opening of the BOI office and the investment forum would mark the beginning of shared prosperity for the people of both countries.
Anutin also spoke in Chinese, saying: “Jia you, Thailand. Jia you, China. Jia you, Sichuan. We are good friends. Jia you.”
The phrase roughly means: “Keep going, Thailand. Keep going, China. Keep going, Sichuan. We are good friends. Keep going.”
His remarks drew loud applause from the audience.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment, said the BOI had officially opened its investment promotion office in Chengdu as a key mechanism to expand investment cooperation between Thailand and China.
Narit said the Chengdu office is the BOI’s 18th office worldwide and its fourth in China, adding to its existing offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.
The new office will serve as a coordination and support centre for both Thai and Chinese investors, particularly in western China.
The BOI’s key investment attraction strategy will focus on high-tech industries and green industries, aiming to promote mutually beneficial investment and deliver concrete results for both sides.
The event also featured success stories from leading private companies that have already invested, including CP Group, companies under the Red Bull Group, and Changan Automobile.
The forum received strong cooperation from partner agencies in Sichuan, including the Foreign Affairs Office, the Department of Commerce and the CCPIT, as well as Thai agencies such as the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai-Chinese Business Council.
“The BOI and the Chengdu office are ready to serve as a key connection hub to support and facilitate investors, and to drive cooperation between Thailand, Sichuan and China towards sustainable growth,” Narit said.