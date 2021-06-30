Autobacs gunning to become Thailand’s No 1 car-servicing brand

Japan’s Autobacs is aiming to be the top car-service brand in Thailand, by increasing its branches and adding more services for customers.

Autobacs has been known to Thais for around 20 years since its first branch was established in Thailand. However, initially boasting only 10-12 branches, its fame did not spread across the whole country.

The turning point for the brand came in 2014, when PTG Energy (PTG) bought a stake in the parent company, Siam Autobacs. PTG currently owns 76.52 per cent of Siam Autobacs shares.

PTG executive vice-president Rangsun Puangprang said the car-service business has a long future, while Autobacs is a market leader in Japan and is also well received in Thailand.