NMG CEO makes merit to mark The Nation’s 50th year

Thailand’s leading media firm, Nation Multimedia Group (NMG), marked The Nation’s 50th anniversary on Thursday (July 1) by holding a merit-making event attended by senior management and a limited number of guests.

“Over the past 50 years, ‘The Nation’ [now Nation Thailand] has grown from an organization into an institution, producing many generations of quality media personalities and transforming from print media to television and online media. Of course, we have suffered many changes and crises, from the Tom Yum Kung debacle in 1997 to the Hamburger Effect and the latest Covid-19 outbreak,” said Chai Bunnag, CEO of NMG.

“However, despite the many problems, I am determined to carry on with a strength to lead the Nation Group, moving in the right direction to stand by society as well as take care of my employees and the community. I, as an organisation’s leader, am ready to push from all dimensions to make NMG a centre of wisdom, creativity, stability and strength.

“I thank and encourage NMG’s employees for their dedication and hard work in keeping the costs low, so the group’s 2020 operating results showed profit. As a reward for their dedication, we have decided to pay our full-time employees a month’s bonus.

“Finally, the management and staff from all departments want to thank our readers, viewers and business partners for their trust and belief in the organisation. Even though the times have changed, our vision has remained the same. Our DNA is to serve as public media with strength, determination, creativity to society and people,” he said.

The Nation Multimedia Group includes Nation TV, Nation Thailand, Bangkok Biz, Kom Chad Leuk, Thansettakij, Spring News and Thai News.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

