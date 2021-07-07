Saturday, July 17, 2021

Taiwanese businesses raise THB2.5m to help victims of chemical inferno

The Taiwanese business community in Thailand raised 2.5 million baht to help those who have suffered from the factory blast and ensuing chemical fire in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

The fire, which was sparked in the early hours of Monday in the Taiwanese-owned Ming Dih Chemical factory, damaged many houses in the vicinity, injured several people and killed a 19-year-old firefighter.

The Taiwan Business Association on Wednesday handed over the cash, 12,000 N95 masks, 48,000 medical masks and12,000 bottles of drinking water to Samut Prakan governor Wanchai Kongkasem and provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Chumphon Phumpuang.

Herbert Hsu, deputy director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, said the Taiwanese business community wanted to express condolences and salute the bravery of Kornsit Laophan, who lost his life helping others.

Of the 2.5-million-baht donation, 300,000 baht will be given to the family of Kornsit, 10,000 baht each to the 30 people who sustained serious injuries and 5,000 baht each to the 30 people who sustained minor injuries. The remaining 1.75 million baht and other necessities will be distributed among migrant workers living in the vicinity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ming Dih Chemical Co said it will be responsible for all reimbursements based on the result of an investigation and the company’s headquarters will also send staff to Thailand to follow up on the situation.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

