Nation Multimedia Group steps up with free Moderna jabs for employees

The vaccine doses will be procured through Prince Suvarnabhumi Hospital, while NMG will bear all expenses. The company considers it has a social responsibility to provide the free shots, which it said will help strengthen immune systems in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

NMG has also launched continuous relief missions for people suffering under the impact of the pandemic. Among them are the “Nation Kitchen” project to set up a kitchen to prepare food boxes for affected people, the “Nation Sharing Kindness” activity to donate survival bags and, most recently, the “Bringing Hearts to Home” project to deliver boxes of relief supplies directly to households.