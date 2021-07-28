Thursday, July 29, 2021

Nation Multimedia Group steps up with free Moderna jabs for employees

Shine Bunnag, chairman of Nation Multimedia Group (NMG)s executive committee, has announced that 1,200 doses of Moderna mRNA vaccine will be provided for free immunisation of all NMG employees, under a budget of about 2 million baht.

The vaccine doses will be procured through Prince Suvarnabhumi Hospital, while NMG will bear all expenses. The company considers it has a social responsibility to provide the free shots, which it said will help strengthen immune systems in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

NMG has also launched continuous relief missions for people suffering under the impact of the pandemic. Among them are the “Nation Kitchen” project to set up a kitchen to prepare food boxes for affected people, the “Nation Sharing Kindness” activity to donate survival bags and, most recently, the “Bringing Hearts to Home” project to deliver boxes of relief supplies directly to households.

Published : July 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
