PDI’s shareholders greenlight moving forward with hospitality business by increasing ownership in Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok and Capella Bangkok to 100%,

Additionally, shareholders have approved the Company’s name change to “Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited” with a new trading symbol of “BEYOND” to reflect the Company’s imminent business strategies and innovative direction, as well as the Company’s goal of becoming a leading international hotel owner and manager.

“This is a significant milestone in the Company's transition from commodity and energy business to hotel operator under the new name “BEYOND", which started off with a significant successful investment in the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok and Capella Bangkok that paves the way for the Company to become one of the leading hospitality players in Thailand. BEYOND also plans to launch a new flagship hotel under its own brand and management in the near future with a strategic prime location in the CBD area on Sathorn road, the investment cost is estimated to be around THB 1,500 million. Thailand's tourism and hotel industries are significant part driving Thailand’s economy and are well recognized by international travelers worldwide. The Company believes this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a strategic acquisition at a discount value. With travel activities also showing signs of improvement, led by domestic travel, the Company believes that the tourism and hospitality industries will experience rapid growth once the current crisis has fully recovered” Mr. Taechaubol added.

Shareholders also approved the disposition of PDI Energy Company Limited (PDIE) to BAFS Clean Energy Corporation Limited (BC), a subsidiary of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), for approximately THB 768 million. PDIE owns the investment in two Japan solar energy plants with a combined capacity of 13 Megawatts. On March 1, 2021, the Company sold all solar energy plants in Thailand with a capacity of 36.4 Megawatts to BC, receiving THB 1,704.67 million. The proceeds from the sale of Japan’s solar energy plants are planned to redeem the existing debenture that is approaching its maturity and to fund future hotel investments.