Tue, October 19, 2021

Thailand Startup in Post Covid Era 2022

The Nation Thailand and Springnews invite you to listen and discuss the direction of Thai startups in the virtual seminar.

• Special talk on “Startup Experience in Australia” by Allan McKinnon, Australian Ambassador to Thailand

• Seminar on the startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand

October 29, 2021, 2pm to 4pm

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 – 1 for more information.

Nation Thailnad
