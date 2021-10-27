Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

Thailand is ranked the 21st easiest place for doing business in the world by World Bank’s 2020 ranking. The Thai government sees the need to promote startups to be the forefront of creating new business opportunities to compete in the next era.
See you at "Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era" on October 29, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM
Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022
Call (02) 338 3000 #1
