Wed, November 03, 2021

perspective

HIGHLIGHT: Challenges And Opportunities For STARTUP

Start-ups should develop technology that will help them survive and succeed in the post-Covid era, several experts said at the “Thailand Start-up in Post-Covid Era 2022” on Friday.

The virtual seminar, jointly hosted by the Nation Thailand and SpringNews, featured Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon’s discourse on “Australia’s experience on start-up development”

“In the beginning, Australia started by holding activities for start-ups in Melbourne and Sydney before expanding to other countries. These activities helped boost the GDP of countries with start-ups by US$1.3 trillion.”

Meanwhile, PTT’s Buranin said the company was in the process of restructuring to become a multinational energy company to become a part of society in the future.

“In the future, fuel-oriented businesses will face environment-related issues, such as [demands for a] low-carbon society and new green technologies,”

Bitkub Capital’s Jirayut said Covid-19 is a key factor that has accelerated a change in technology, evidenced by the fact that more people are working online and the headquarters of many large firms no longer being based in large cities.

QueQ’s co-founder Rungsun said his company is pushing for its queuing application to play an important role in Thailand’s public health and immigration sectors.

Related News

Published : October 31, 2021

Related News

Metaverse, the technology that will change the world

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Welcome You to the Metaverse with New Company Vision Announced at Connect 2021

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Startup : Business model that changes the world

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok fails to make top 50 listing for Covid safety

Published : Nov 03, 2021

Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai goes under the hammer with THB2.1 bn starting price

Published : Nov 03, 2021

Explore largest transnational waterfall in Asia

Published : Nov 03, 2021

Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border

Published : Nov 03, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.