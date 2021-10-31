HIGHLIGHT: Challenges And Opportunities For STARTUP

The virtual seminar, jointly hosted by the Nation Thailand and SpringNews, featured Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon’s discourse on “Australia’s experience on start-up development”

“In the beginning, Australia started by holding activities for start-ups in Melbourne and Sydney before expanding to other countries. These activities helped boost the GDP of countries with start-ups by US$1.3 trillion.”

Meanwhile, PTT’s Buranin said the company was in the process of restructuring to become a multinational energy company to become a part of society in the future.

“In the future, fuel-oriented businesses will face environment-related issues, such as [demands for a] low-carbon society and new green technologies,”

Bitkub Capital’s Jirayut said Covid-19 is a key factor that has accelerated a change in technology, evidenced by the fact that more people are working online and the headquarters of many large firms no longer being based in large cities.

QueQ’s co-founder Rungsun said his company is pushing for its queuing application to play an important role in Thailand’s public health and immigration sectors.