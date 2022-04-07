Across the board commitment needed to curb greenhouse gases, seminar hears

"Every sector, including the government, private, community and public must set goals and mechanisms on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how to evaluate carbon credits," he said.

Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT) director Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth said the network members worldwide had made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases to ensure that the global temperature will not increase further.

She said GCNT aimed to encourage leading Thai companies to apply technologies to gain control of greenhouse gas emissions within 2050.

"More than half of 1,000 CEOs worldwide believe that climate change will affect them," she said.

She added that climate change is also an investment opportunity for the business sector if entrepreneurs change their businesses to be in line with greenhouse gas reduction and sustainable goals, as well as seeking business with foreign entrepreneurs.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)'s Accelerator Lab Head of Exploration Aphinya Siranart said every sector, especially the business sector, must solve various issues to tackle global warming, such as people and financial mechanisms.

She added that all entrepreneurs must improve their business plans and join with other sectors on greenhouse gas reduction, not only grow plants.



Charoen Pokphand Foods CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said the company had reduced more than 500,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions last year.

With a plan to drive the business towards sustainability, he expected that the company would be able to reduce greenhouse gases further.



Bank of Ayudhya executive vice president Prakob Phiencharoen said the bank has launched more financial services related to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) to support customers.

He said the bank aims to grant up to THB100 billion in loans related to ESG, adding that sustainable finance will play an important role in future funding.



TPI Polene Power executive vice president Pakkapol Leopairut said the company will modify its power plants to produce electricity from waste within 2025.

"This move will enable the company to become net-zero carbon emission and be able to sell 12.45 million tonnes of carbon credits annually from 2026 onwards," he said.

Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand honorary chairman Yossapong Laoonual said the electric vehicle (EV) industry is growing in line with trends of net-zero carbon emission.

He added that batteries and motors inside EVs are keys to obtain clean and renewable energy.