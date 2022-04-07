Fri, April 15, 2022

perspective

Across the board commitment needed to curb greenhouse gases, seminar hears

Huawei Thailand CEO Abel Deng said the company is supporting and promoting several digital companies to become carbon neutral faster than others.

Several experts shared their perspectives on the green economy during a seminar "Go Green 2022" organised by Krungthep Turakij and Nation TV on March 17 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok's Pathumwan district.
Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said green business, which focuses on greenhouse gas reduction, will be a solution and opportunity for Thailand's economy.
He pointed out the government had already announced clearly that Thailand will become carbon neutral by 2050 and net-zero gas emission by 2065.
 

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Energy Minister "Greenhouse gas reduction is an important guideline to reduce reliance on energy from abroad and save domestic energy," he said.
He added that the government is putting its efforts to launch measures to mitigate rising fossil fuel prices.
Supattanapong also thanked Huawei Thailand for being a good partner and having faith in the country's potential.
"Huawei is supporting and promoting several digital companies to become carbon neutral faster than others," he added.
Huawei Thailand CEO Abel Deng said the development of a green world will help boost economic growth and create sustainability of natural resources.

Abel Deng CEO of Huawei Thailand

He pointed out that the global society will pay attention to two issues in the future: digitisation and low carbon, which will lead to eco-friendly development.
"More than 66 countries and regions had set up goals and road maps related to national carbon emissions, while more than 170 countries and regions had announced national strategic plans related to digital," he said.
He added that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused an impact on living, business and society.
"Amid uncertainties, we must admit that digital transformation is a key to support Thailand and global economic growth," he added.

Kiatchai Maitriwong, Executive Director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation

Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation executive director Kiatchai Maitriwong said the organisation is creating awareness of greenhouse gas reduction among sectors.
He pointed out that carbon is one of seven types of greenhouse gases that came from the public, transportation, energy, agriculture and industrial sectors.

Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Director Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT) "Every sector, including the government, private, community and public must set goals and mechanisms on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how to evaluate carbon credits," he said.
Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT) director Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth said the network members worldwide had made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases to ensure that the global temperature will not increase further.
She said GCNT aimed to encourage leading Thai companies to apply technologies to gain control of greenhouse gas emissions within 2050.
"More than half of 1,000 CEOs worldwide believe that climate change will affect them," she said.
She added that climate change is also an investment opportunity for the business sector if entrepreneurs change their businesses to be in line with greenhouse gas reduction and sustainable goals, as well as seeking business with foreign entrepreneurs.

Aphinya Siranart, Accelerator Lab Head of Exploration United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)'s Accelerator Lab Head of Exploration Aphinya Siranart said every sector, especially the business sector, must solve various issues to tackle global warming, such as people and financial mechanisms.
She added that all entrepreneurs must improve their business plans and join with other sectors on greenhouse gas reduction, not only grow plants.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Foods
Charoen Pokphand Foods CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said the company had reduced more than 500,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions last year.
With a plan to drive the business towards sustainability, he expected that the company would be able to reduce greenhouse gases further.

Prakob Phiencharoen, Executive Vice President of Bank of Ayudhya
Bank of Ayudhya executive vice president Prakob Phiencharoen said the bank has launched more financial services related to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) to support customers.
He said the bank aims to grant up to THB100 billion in loans related to ESG, adding that sustainable finance will play an important role in future funding.

Pakkapol Leopairut, Executive Vice President of TPI Polene Power
TPI Polene Power executive vice president Pakkapol Leopairut said the company will modify its power plants to produce electricity from waste within 2025.
"This move will enable the company to become net-zero carbon emission and be able to sell 12.45 million tonnes of carbon credits annually from 2026 onwards," he said.
Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand honorary chairman Yossapong Laoonual said the electric vehicle (EV) industry is growing in line with trends of net-zero carbon emission.
He added that batteries and motors inside EVs are keys to obtain clean and renewable energy.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

Related News

For shopping platform SocialGiver, business is a way of giving back to society

Published : Apr 07, 2022

Department of Tourism announces new direction

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Speeding up Covid-19 vaccine production setup with automation and digitalization

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Latest News

20% fewer road deaths this year during Songkran’s ‘7 Dangerous Days’

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Sudarat urges sex crime victims to speak out so culprits punished

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Newly expanded Jomtien Beach a huge hit with Songkran revellers

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Democrats yet to decide on to how to deal with sexual harassment allegations against Prinn

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.