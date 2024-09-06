True Corporation\'s HR chief honoured among ‘Asia\'s Woman Leaders’

This global event celebrates exceptional female leaders who are driving change and promoting gender equality in their respective fields.

Under Sarina's leadership, True Corporation has cultivated a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusion. The company has implemented policies and benefits that support employees from all backgrounds, including LGBTQ+ individuals.

These initiatives have contributed to True Corporation's position as a leading telecommunications and technology company in Thailand.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at True Corporation. We are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential," she said.

The recent merger of True and dtac has further enriched the company's employee diversity. True Corporation remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where all employees are treated with respect and have equal opportunities for growth and development.

In addition to her work in human resources, Sarina has been instrumental in driving True Corporation's success as a technology leader. She has championed initiatives to enhance employee well-being, promote digital proficiency, and foster a culture of continuous learning.

