No quick loans on offer, online ad is a scam, says GSB

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) issued a warning on Thursday, saying people should not believe online ads offering quick loans that require just the applicant’s national ID.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre has inspected this case with the GSB, which falls under the Finance Ministry, and found that this was a fake advertisement.
The bank has clarified that it is in no way associated with the social media page responsible for posting the advertisement, which fraudulently used the GSB logo to deceive people.
GSB urged the public not to believe or share information from suspicious social media accounts claiming to represent the bank. For legitimate updates, the bank recommended visiting its official website, MyMo app and social media pages, including GSB Society and GSB Now.