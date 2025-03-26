AIS Group Triumphs with Triple Win for Sustainable Financing Initiatives

AIS Group has secured three prestigious awards for its sustainable bond and green loan initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leader in responsible corporate financing.

The accolades, presented by two leading financial platforms in Thailand and Asia, highlight AIS's dedication to driving sustainable growth within the telecommunications sector.

The company received the coveted 'Deal of The Year' award at the ThaiBMA Best Bond Awards 2024, organised by the Thai Bond Market Association, and the 'Best Sustainability Bond – Telecom' award.

Its subsidiary, Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited (AWN), was also honoured with the 'Best Green Loan – Telecom' award at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025.

These awards recognise AIS's successful issuance of ESG bonds, boasting an AAA(tha) rating, and its commitment to green loan practices.

Montri Khongkruephan, Chief Financial Officer of AIS, emphasised the company's commitment to sustainability.

"AIS operates with a holistic approach to sustainability, underpinned by our 'Sustainable Nation' ethos," he stated. "We are dedicated to fostering Thailand's sustainable growth within an Ecosystem Economy, encompassing people, society, the economy, and the environment in the digital sphere. Our focus on developing intelligent digital technologies to enhance 5G infrastructure towards a Green Network, alongside our sustainable financing initiatives, has been recognised with these prestigious awards."

The awards acknowledge AIS's successful procurement of a 1.2 billion baht green loan and the issuance of 25 billion baht in AAA(tha) rated sustainability bonds, the largest of their kind in Thailand.

