Haifa Group Revolutionises Global Agriculture with Sustainable Solutions

Haifa Group, the Israel-based agricultural innovation company, is transforming the global farming landscape with its precision nutrition technology, according to CEO Moti Levine during an exclusive interview with The Nation recently.

Founded in 1967, the company has established itself as a global leader in plant nutrition, pioneering the "Fertigation" concept—a water-based fertiliser delivery system—developed in response to Israel's challenging desert environment.

"Israel's limitations in water resources and geopolitical factors became our opportunity," said Levine, who has led the company for seven years. "We developed Fertigation technology to deliver precise nutrients through irrigation systems, dramatically improving water conservation and fertiliser efficiency."

What began as a solution to local challenges six decades ago has become increasingly relevant globally, as farmers worldwide face drought, water scarcity and rapidly changing environmental conditions.

