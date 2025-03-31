Haifa Group Revolutionises Global Agriculture with Sustainable Solutions

Haifa Group, the Israel-based agricultural innovation company, is transforming the global farming landscape with its precision nutrition technology, according to CEO Moti Levine during an exclusive interview with The Nation recently.
Founded in 1967, the company has established itself as a global leader in plant nutrition, pioneering the "Fertigation" concept—a water-based fertiliser delivery system—developed in response to Israel's challenging desert environment.
"Israel's limitations in water resources and geopolitical factors became our opportunity," said Levine, who has led the company for seven years. "We developed Fertigation technology to deliver precise nutrients through irrigation systems, dramatically improving water conservation and fertiliser efficiency."
What began as a solution to local challenges six decades ago has become increasingly relevant globally, as farmers worldwide face drought, water scarcity and rapidly changing environmental conditions.
Levine emphasised the company's shift from traditional fertiliser approaches to precision nutrition: "Our goal is to provide plants with exactly what they need, when they need it. We're developing solutions that increase fertiliser efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and help farmers achieve better yields in the long term."
The company's innovations include fertiliser optimisation software and the groundbreaking "Scorpion" application, which analyses nitrogen levels in plant leaves through photographs, enabling real-time fertiliser adjustments. This technology represents the future of smart agriculture, with potential expansions into plant protection calculations and carbon emission reduction assessments.
Levine's visit to Bangkok underscores Haifa's commitment to expanding in the Asia-Pacific region.
"We have deep understanding of key Asian crops like rice and sugarcane. Our solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of farmers in this region," he explained.
The expansion strategy includes establishing regional distribution centres, increasing agricultural expert teams, and educating farmers on precision nutrition practices.
Rather than selling directly to farmers, Haifa operates through a network of specialised distributors.
"We work with distributors by providing training and sharing knowledge about precision plant nutrition so they can effectively support farmers on the ground," Levine noted.
The company maintains a significant presence in global agricultural forums, with Levine recently serving as keynote speaker at Fertilizer Latin America in Brazil, the largest such conference in the region.
Looking towards the future, Levine sees Haifa's mission extending beyond fertiliser production to fundamentally transforming global agriculture: "With the world's population growing rapidly, traditional farming methods simply won't produce enough food. Haifa will be part of the solution through precision plant nutrition and advanced technology, enabling sustainable food production for generations to come."