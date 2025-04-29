LH Bank Opens New Branch in Thailand\'s Eastern Economic Corridor

Land and Houses Bank (LH Bank), a leading Thai financial institution, has inaugurated a new branch in Amata City Chonburi, strengthening its footprint in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The strategic location aims to serve both Thai and foreign investors in one of Southeast Asia's most promising economic zones.

"This branch is not merely another addition to our network of 72 locations across the country; it marks our first dedicated business branch serving small and medium enterprises in the Eastern Economic Corridor," said Mr Shih Jiing-Fuh, LH Bank's CEO and President, during Friday's grand opening ceremony.

Elaborating on the decision, Mr Shih explained: "Amata City sits at the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor, Thailand's fastest-growing economic zone, boasting a GDP exceeding 1 trillion baht and the highest per capita income in the country. With foreign direct investment continually robust, we aim to be an integral part of this thriving community and its growth trajectory."

The new facility represents a significant milestone in LH Bank's expansion strategy as it approaches its 20th anniversary later this year.

What distinguishes this location is that it is "the only full-service branch within LH Bank that caters specifically to small and medium business owners and their employees," Mr Shih emphasised.

The branch opening aligns with LH Bank's broader strategic plans announced in February.

