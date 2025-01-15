LH Bank partners with LH Fund to organize a major seminar "Opportunities Beyond Borders : Taiwan Investment Forum"

Mr. Monrat Phadungsit, President of Land and Houses Fund Management Co., Ltd. or LH Fund states that Taiwan is one of the highest economic potentials in the world, with expertise in the semiconductor industry and capabilities in hi-end technology and innovation. This has earned recognition as a global leader and key player in the AI supply chain as the global AI industry is experiencing exponential growth. It is projected that production output will grow at an average of 17.3% per annum and reach 3.68 trillion USD by 2034. With its crucial role in future technologies, Taiwan is moving forward to drive material change in the global market and propelling its economic growth sustainably.

Recognizing the importance of Taiwan's role in the global economic arena, LH Fund is also under the umbrella of CTBC Bank, the largest private commercial bank in Taiwan with 'A' corporate rating by S&P Global Ratings. This makes LH Fund stand out for its in-depth knowledge of businesses in Taiwan. Furthermore, stocks with growth potential and high dividend are among attractive sectors for investors who are seeking long-term returns.

LH Fund has, therefore, launched the LH Taiwan Growth and High Dividend Fund: LHTWGHD, which is a foreign equity mutual fund in the form of a feeder fund, investing in the CTBC TIP Customized Taiwan Growth and High Dividend ETF, denominated in New Taiwan Dollar (NTD) listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange and managed by CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. LHTWGHD will invest in the underlying fund with an average of no less than 80% of its NAV over the fiscal year. The fund’s risk level is 6, which is suitable for investors who can accept market risks and fluctuations. The master fund aims to track the performance of the TIP Customized Taiwan Growth and High Dividend Index (Benchmark Index) consisting of 50 companies with high dividend yields and long-term growth potential such as those in technology, consumer goods, and infrastructure sectors. The goal is to generate stable returns that outperform the market.

Mr. Monrat adds that “LHTWGHD will start the initial public offering (IPO) during 13-20 January 2025, interested investors can make an initial minimum subscription of 1,000 baht. Investments can also be made through LHFund online or LH Bank branches nationwide or authorized brokers. Prospectus is made available upon request at www.lhfund.co.th or Tel. 02-286-3484 press 7.

