LH Bank optimistic about stronger economy in second half of year

Land and Houses Bank Public Company Limited (LH Bank) on Thursday expressed optimism that the Thai economy would improve in the second half of the year but maintained its GDP expansion prediction at 2.4%, with the main contribution coming from the tourism industry.

The bank’s GDP estimate is in line with that of the World Bank, which last month lowered its growth forecast of the Thai economy to 2.4% from the 2.8% it had predicted in April.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week revised upwards Thailand’s GDP growth forecast to 2.9% for this year, up by 0.2 percentage point over the previous forecast, but maintained 3.1% for next year.

LH Bank CEO and president Shih Jiing-Fuh said the economy in the second half of the year will have a better outlook thanks to the booming tourism industry, as well as increased government spending that will stimulate both domestic and foreign investments.

“However, the recovery of the Thai economy still faces some uncertainties from foreign politics, notably the general election in the United States that could worsen international trade wars,” he said. “Domestically, Thailand is still battling rising household debts, which will continue to slow domestic consumption.”

LH Bank has set a growth target for its lending business this year of 8% to 10% over last year, and feels positive that this target can be met by prioritising three high potential groups: Housing loans, SME operators, and Taiwanese customers.