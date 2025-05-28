Thailand Forges Ahead with Robust Blockchain Security Roadmap

Thailand has emerged as a leader in the digital identity revolution, transforming initial uncertainties surrounding blockchain into one of Asia's most promising decentralised identity ecosystems.



The country's comprehensive Blockchain Security Roadmap is no longer a distant aspiration; it's a data-driven, legally underpinned, and citizen-focused platform actively shaping a secure digital future.

From Vulnerability to Verified Identity

Previously, Thailand's financial and digital sectors grappled with unclear regulations, manual Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and a rise in crypto-related fraud. A pivotal shift began with the emergence of NDID (National Digital ID) – a decentralised, blockchain-based identity system championed by the Bank of Thailand and developed collaboratively with both public and private sectors.

Today, NDID serves over 9 million active users, facilitating cross-bank and cross-platform identity verification. Since late 2022, adoption has surged by over 50%, with more than 40 million Thai citizens now possessing verified digital identities sufficient for online financial services. This widespread adoption has been significantly boosted by the government's digital wallet programme.

A Vision in Action: Key Pillars of the Roadmap

Thailand's Blockchain Security Roadmap is a practical, evolving framework guiding digital identity, trust, and compliance across public and private sectors.