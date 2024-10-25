Thailand charts bold course in AI development, emphasising ethics and innovation

The recent surge in generative AI has opened new opportunities across various industries. Healthcare providers are leveraging AI for enhanced medical imaging and telemedicine services, whilst the entertainment sector utilises AI for content creation and dynamic user experiences. E-commerce platforms have integrated AI for personalised recommendations and efficient customer service.

Looking ahead, the implications of generative AI are profound, with multiple sectors expected to adapt and thrive due to its capacity to inspire creativity and improve operational efficiencies. By automating various processes, businesses can not only cut costs but also maximise customer satisfaction, which is vital in a competitive market.

Meanwhile, Pakorn called for the responsible use of AI, stressing the importance of integrating comprehensive training and reskilling programmes to ensure that technology complements human capacity rather than displacing jobs.

"The key is developing AI technologies that augment human capabilities," he asserted. "We must invest in comprehensive training and reskilling programmes whilst promoting a culture of lifelong learning."

To ensure responsible AI development, Finema has partnered with Thailand's Digital Privacy Agency (DPA) to establish robust standards for data privacy and security while ensuring AI applications are deployed ethically and transparently.

"Our partnership aims to foster innovation whilst safeguarding user rights. This sets a strong foundation for ethical AI practices in Thailand," he explained.

The collaboration underscores a forward-thinking approach that places user rights at the forefront of technological advancements, mirroring Thailand’s commitment to responsible AI development that builds trust within the digital landscape.

Thailand's approach to AI regulation and development reflects a careful balance between innovation and public interest. The government's Thailand 4.0 policy, combined with support for digital startups, has created an environment conducive to AI advancement whilst maintaining ethical considerations at its core.

As Thailand continues to evolve its AI capabilities, Pakorn remains optimistic about the future.

"By aligning our regulatory framework with global best practices whilst maintaining flexibility to adapt to new AI advancements, Thailand is well-positioned to lead in AI governance," he said.

The country's journey in AI development showcases how emerging economies can embrace technological advancement whilst maintaining a strong focus on ethical considerations and societal benefits.

With an increasing emphasis on education and standardisation, coupled with bold regulatory frameworks, Thailand is not just preparing for a digital future; it is actively shaping one that harmonises innovation with ethical considerations across all levels of society, he said.

