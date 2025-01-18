Digital future of ASEAN takes shape at Bangkok meeting

Thailand is taking the lead in driving ASEAN’s digital future, with focus on cybersecurity to address the issue of online fraud at the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting took place on January 16-17 in Bangkok, and was chaired by Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Chantararuangthong.

Representatives from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners attended the event.

Prasert, who is also a deputy prime minister, highlighted the meeting's significance as a crucial platform for strengthening digital cooperation within the ASEAN region, with the aim of fostering a secure and sustainable digital economy and society.

Key discussions and endorsements included:

Combating online scams: The meeting endorsed the ASEAN Online Scam Survey Report (2023-2024) and its recommendations as a framework for national and regional action.

It stressed the need for cross-sector collaboration to combat online scams effectively, particularly those originating from border countries, such as phone scams and social media-based financial fraud. These scams often involve perpetrators operating from neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

The meeting emphasised the importance of sharing information between countries and capacity building for officials in border regions. Furthermore, member states proposed the development of a joint early warning system to mitigate the impact of scams across the region.