BMA urges building owners to submit safety reports by Saturday

The inspection report should include the following details:

Name and address of the building owner

Name and licence number of the building inspector

Inspector’s opinion regarding the safety of the building

Recommendations on safety standards or any necessary repairs/reinforcements

BMA has provided an online form (Google Form) for building owners to submit their inspection reports at: https://forms.gle/4dxiHsZCZZpbiGkQA.

Additionally, the City Hall has launched a dashboard displaying the status of submitted building inspection reports, which the public can access at:

https://openpolicy.bangkok.go.th/bkkbuilding.html