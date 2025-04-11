BMA urges building owners to submit safety reports by Saturday

This directive comes in the wake of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand, and surrounding areas on March 28, causing loss of life and damage to property.
According to a post on City Hall’s official Facebook page on Friday, the following categories of building owners are required to submit inspection reports:
The inspection report should include the following details:
BMA has provided an online form (Google Form) for building owners to submit their inspection reports at: https://forms.gle/4dxiHsZCZZpbiGkQA.
Additionally, the City Hall has launched a dashboard displaying the status of submitted building inspection reports, which the public can access at:
https://openpolicy.bangkok.go.th/bkkbuilding.html