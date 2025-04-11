BMA urges building owners to submit safety reports by Saturday

FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a warning to building owners in the capital, urging them to submit their inspection reports before the deadline on Saturday.

This directive comes in the wake of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand, and surrounding areas on March 28, causing loss of life and damage to property.

According to a post on City Hall’s official Facebook page on Friday, the following categories of building owners are required to submit inspection reports:

  • High-rise buildings from 23 metres in height and above
  • Large buildings with a total floor area of 10,000 square metres or more
  • Buildings capable of accommodating large numbers of people with a floor area of 1,000 square metres or more and a capacity of 500 people or more
  • Theatres 
  • Hotels with 80 rooms or more
  • Service establishments with a floor area of 200 square metres or more
  • Condominium and residential buildings with a combined floor area of 2,000 square metres or more
  • Multi-storey factories with a total floor area of 5,000 square metres or more
  • Large billboards that are 15 metres in height or more, or with a display area of 50 square metres or more, including rooftop signs with a base area exceeding 25 square metres

The inspection report should include the following details:

  • Name and address of the building owner
  • Name and licence number of the building inspector
  • Inspector’s opinion regarding the safety of the building
  • Recommendations on safety standards or any necessary repairs/reinforcements

BMA has provided an online form (Google Form) for building owners to submit their inspection reports at: https://forms.gle/4dxiHsZCZZpbiGkQA.

Additionally, the City Hall  has launched a dashboard displaying the status of submitted building inspection reports, which the public can access at:
https://openpolicy.bangkok.go.th/bkkbuilding.html

 

