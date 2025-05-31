Thai–Indonesian business leaders to convene at Sasin for high-level growth forum

Scheduled for Thursday (June 12) the forum — Scaling Up Business Across Thailand & Indonesia: Market Entry Strategies & Success Stories — will take place at TK Hall, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok.
It aims to provide practical insights and foster high-impact networking among corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and Sasin alumni.
The event will open with strategic insights from:
A sharing session, TrendWatching: Global Consumer Trends and Insights will be delivered by Khun Rachada Apiromdej, Sasin alumna and Founder & CEO of THINK NEXT ASIA, known for her expertise in emerging consumer behavior across Asia.
The forum will also feature a panel discussion with business leaders who have successfully navigated expansion across the Thai–Indonesian corridor. Discussions will focus on regulatory readiness, investment pathways, and lessons learned from scaling up across Southeast Asia.
Panelists include Niwat Boonyad, President Director, PT ITM Bhinneka Power, Banpu; Khun Kasemsri Charoensiddhi, President of Bank Maspion, a subsidiary of Kasikornbank; Bani Maulana Mulia, Group CEO, Samudera Indonesia; and Kun Riana Aplika, Senior Manager and Bangkok Branch Manager, Garuda Indonesia.
A networking session will follow, offering participants an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore future initiatives.
The event will take place on June 12 from 1pm to 6pm at TK Hall, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. Free registration for the event is open until 5pm on June 11; click here to register, and visit www.sasin.edu for more details.