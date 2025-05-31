Thai–Indonesian business leaders to convene at Sasin for high-level growth forum

The event will open with strategic insights from:

Rachmat Budiman, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Thailand

Narucha Ruchuphan, Deputy Secretary General of Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Hardy Chandra, Chairman of the Indonesia-Thai Chamber of Commerce (INTCC)

Ian Fenwick, Director of Sasin School of Management

A sharing session, TrendWatching: Global Consumer Trends and Insights will be delivered by Khun Rachada Apiromdej, Sasin alumna and Founder & CEO of THINK NEXT ASIA, known for her expertise in emerging consumer behavior across Asia.

The forum will also feature a panel discussion with business leaders who have successfully navigated expansion across the Thai–Indonesian corridor. Discussions will focus on regulatory readiness, investment pathways, and lessons learned from scaling up across Southeast Asia.

Panelists include Niwat Boonyad, President Director, PT ITM Bhinneka Power, Banpu; Khun Kasemsri Charoensiddhi, President of Bank Maspion, a subsidiary of Kasikornbank; Bani Maulana Mulia, Group CEO, Samudera Indonesia; and Kun Riana Aplika, Senior Manager and Bangkok Branch Manager, Garuda Indonesia.

A networking session will follow, offering participants an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore future initiatives.