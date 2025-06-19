Inaugural Meeting of the Asian Mind Sports Association Held in Bangkok, Ushering in a New Era for Mind Sports in Asia

The AMSA was established in accordance with the resolutions passed by the Executive Board and General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Initiated by the OCA, the association unites National Olympic Committees and national mind sports organizations from across the continent. Its mission is to promote the popularization and advancement of mind sports in Asia and to strengthen the region’s influence on the global stage.
Captain Husain Al Musallam, Secretary General of the Olympic Council of Asia, delivered the opening address at the meeting. During the session, delegates reviewed and adopted the draft constitution of the AMSA—an important step reflecting the shared vision and collective wisdom of the participating nations, and laying a solid institutional foundation for the association’s future development.
At the conference, members of the Executive Committee for the first term (2025–2029) were elected. Gordon Tang, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia, was elected as President of the Asian Mind Sports Association. Anmar Ahmadi from Bahrain, Alimzhan Akayev from Kazakhstan, Du Li from Hong Kong, China, Thinley Palden Dorji from Bhutan, and Abraham Tolentino from the Philippines were elected as Vice Presidents.
In his address following the election, President Gordon Tang stated:
“The Asian Mind Sports Association will uphold the principles of fairness, justice, and transparency. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with mind sports organizations throughout Asia to promote the vibrant development of mind sports across the region.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, the official logo of the Association was unveiled, symbolizing a shared aspiration to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive mind sports culture throughout Asia.
The scope of the AMSA covers the five major board games as well as various disciplines of poker. According to the Association’s development plan, the first Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games is scheduled for 2025, aiming to bring together elite players from across the region to showcase the unique combination of intellectual prowess and competitive spirit.
The founding of the Asian Mind Sports Association not only provides essential organizational support for the growth of mind sports in Asia but also creates a high-level platform for international exchange and competition. It is hoped that Asia’s top mind sports talents will soon make their mark on the global stage and bring new glory to the continent.