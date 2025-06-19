Inaugural Meeting of the Asian Mind Sports Association Held in Bangkok, Ushering in a New Era for Mind Sports in Asia

At the conference, members of the Executive Committee for the first term (2025–2029) were elected. Gordon Tang, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia, was elected as President of the Asian Mind Sports Association. Anmar Ahmadi from Bahrain, Alimzhan Akayev from Kazakhstan, Du Li from Hong Kong, China, Thinley Palden Dorji from Bhutan, and Abraham Tolentino from the Philippines were elected as Vice Presidents.

In his address following the election, President Gordon Tang stated:

“The Asian Mind Sports Association will uphold the principles of fairness, justice, and transparency. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with mind sports organizations throughout Asia to promote the vibrant development of mind sports across the region.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the official logo of the Association was unveiled, symbolizing a shared aspiration to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive mind sports culture throughout Asia.