Thai Finance Minister Kicks Off US Tax Talks Online, In-Person Meeting Looms

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, today confirmed that formal trade and tax negotiations with the United States have commenced, initially through online discussions.
Speaking at Government House this morning, Pichai stated, "We have now officially begun negotiations at a formal level, starting with online discussions. We expect to submit additional proposals this week. The negotiations have started, but some details should not be disclosed."
When pressed for a timeline by reporters, Pichai reiterated, "We've started talking, we've submitted our proposals, and we're refining the details. What we've submitted aligns with previously known principles."
He re-emphasised that the detailed proposals would be presented to the US within this week.
Asked directly about when he might travel for face-to-face discussions, Pichai remained tight-lipped, placing a finger to his lips and advising patience.
However, he later clarified that while the initial exchanges are online, "The next step will involve meeting in person." This suggests that in-person negotiations are on the horizon following the current digital phase.