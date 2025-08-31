Thailand Seeks IMO Council Membership as Maritime Leadership Role Expands

Thailand has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding International Maritime Organisation (IMO) principles and ethics as it campaigns for election to the IMO Council this year, highlighting the Kingdom's expanding influence in global maritime affairs.

Thailand currently chairs the Facilitation Committee (FAL) and plays significant roles across various IMO committees, demonstrating its commitment to maritime cooperation.

As a member state with strategically important ports linking ASEAN transport networks to regions worldwide, Thailand has continuously supported IMO regional seminars, reinforcing its position as a vital maritime hub.

Commitment to Maritime Safety and Security

The Kingdom has demonstrated unwavering commitment to continuing its robust and constructive role within the IMO framework, promoting shared maritime interests amongst member states.

Thailand's maritime policy centres on ensuring secure, safe, clean, and environmentally friendly maritime connectivity that serves the mutual interests of all involved nations whilst safeguarding future generations.

Thailand prioritises comprehensive implementation of its responsibilities as a Flag State, Coastal State, and Port State under IMO regulations to which it is party.

This includes rigorous adherence to port safety measures under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS Code), and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) for handling hazardous cargo and emergency response protocols.