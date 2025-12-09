GH Bank Touts THB460 Billion Success in Two Years, Commits to Tech-Driven Sustainability

State-owned lender facilitated home ownership for 392,000 Thais, retained 590,000 existing homes, and achieved its highest market share in two decades.

The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) has announced the successful conclusion of a two-year performance period (28th December 2023 – 30th November 2025), reaffirming its position as the country's housing loan market leader under its mission to "Make Thais Own Homes."

The bank, led by president Kamonpop Veerapala, injected over 460 billion baht in special interest rate loans into the economy, enabling an additional 392,000 Thai accounts to secure home ownership.

Akkarut Sonthayanon, chairman of the GH Bank Board of Directors, highlighted the bank’s dual role as a specialised state financial institution.

He confirmed that GH Bank is supporting the government's economic 'Quick Big Win' agenda by implementing six measures to address household debt, which helped over 590,000 accounts avoid losing their homes.

Market Share and Loan Growth

Despite a broader national contraction in new individual housing loans, GH Bank demonstrated robust growth.

Kamonpop stated that the overall domestic new individual housing loan market shrank by 6.6% in the first nine months of 2025 (compared to 2024). However, GH Bank's new housing loans grew by 15.6%.