GH Bank Touts THB460 Billion Success in Two Years, Commits to Tech-Driven Sustainability

State-owned lender facilitated home ownership for 392,000 Thais, retained 590,000 existing homes, and achieved its highest market share in two decades.
The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) has announced the successful conclusion of a two-year performance period (28th December 2023 – 30th November 2025), reaffirming its position as the country's housing loan market leader under its mission to "Make Thais Own Homes."
The bank, led by president Kamonpop Veerapala, injected over 460 billion baht in special interest rate loans into the economy, enabling an additional 392,000 Thai accounts to secure home ownership.
Akkarut Sonthayanon, chairman of the GH Bank Board of Directors, highlighted the bank’s dual role as a specialised state financial institution.
He confirmed that GH Bank is supporting the government's economic 'Quick Big Win' agenda by implementing six measures to address household debt, which helped over 590,000 accounts avoid losing their homes.
Market Share and Loan Growth
Despite a broader national contraction in new individual housing loans, GH Bank demonstrated robust growth.
Kamonpop stated that the overall domestic new individual housing loan market shrank by 6.6% in the first nine months of 2025 (compared to 2024). However, GH Bank's new housing loans grew by 15.6%.
"This reflects [GH Bank's] commitment to making Thais own homes," Kamonpop said. "As a result, GH Bank’s current market share stands at 43.7%, the highest in 20 years."
Key loan performance figures as of 30th November 2025:
Total New Loans: 215.13 billion baht (89% of the 2025 target of 241.78 billion baht).
Accounts Opened (Year-to-date): 200,848 accounts.
Low- and Middle-Income Focus: Loans not exceeding 3 million baht increased by 17.9% year-on-year, assisting 112,143 accounts.
Financial Inclusion and Debt Relief
To support financial inclusion, the bank enhanced its GH Bank Financial School Project via the GHB ALL GEN Application, aligning with the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) Financial Landscape.
This initiative allows customers lacking formal income documentation to use a savings record (Statement) of at least 12 months as evidence for loan consideration.
Savings Accounts Opened: Over 220,000 individuals have registered.
Loans Granted via Financial School: More than 50,000 customers have secured loans.
Debt Resolution: Over 115,000 accounts have participated in household debt measures, including payment holidays, reduced instalments, and the Ministry of Finance's 'You Fight, We Help' project.
Furthermore, the bank provided relief and rehabilitation measures for those affected by Southern floods, offering debt suspension and special interest rate loans for repairs and rebuilding.
Digital Transformation and Sustainability (ESG)
GH Bank is pursuing organisational sustainability by laying a technology foundation (2024–2025) to elevate services and operations across all dimensions:
CORE BANK System: Successful upgrade of the core banking system (GHB System) to enhance stability, speed, and support future growth, in line with BOT criteria.
IT Infrastructure Modernisation: Elevating the digital infrastructure to support AI technology.
Dynamic Customer Project: Integrating customer data across all channels for better-tailored service.
Near Real Time Project: Deploying a Fraud Detection System for near real-time transaction monitoring and alerts, increasing customer confidence in digital services.
Land Information System: Integrating real estate data for more accurate loan assessment, faster service, and efficient market evaluation by the Real Estate Information Center.
GHB Digital Appraisal System Phase 3: Expansion of accurate digital appraisal services to 24 key provinces to speed up loan consideration.
The bank’s commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) includes the ESG Loan Project, the Low-Carbon Building Loan Project, the Senior Citizen Loan Project, and CSR initiatives that have built or repaired 5,120 homes for the underprivileged.
Kamonpop concluded that these efforts reflect GH Bank’s determination to enhance the quality of life for the public and lay the foundation for stable and sustainable growth.