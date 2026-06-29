Pinehurst Golf Club Embraces the Micro Vacation Trend with New Driving Range, Positioning Itself as Bangkok's Premier Golf & Lifestyle Destination

She added that quality relaxation no longer depends on taking long holidays or travelling to distant destinations.

"We believe meaningful relaxation can begin with a simple weekend escape close to Bangkok. Whether it is enjoying a round of golf, practising at our new Driving Range, exercising outdoors, spending time surrounded by nature or sharing memorable moments with family and friends, these experiences perfectly capture the essence of today's growing Micro Vacation trend. Our goal is to create a destination where recreation, wellness and lifestyle come together seamlessly for people of all generations."

Beyond golf itself, Pinehurst continues to expand its role as a lifestyle destination that caters to a broader audience. Visitors can enjoy a complete day or weekend experience—from an early morning round of golf, practice sessions at the newly upgraded Driving Range, relaxing at the hotel, dining with family or business associates, to enjoying coffee while overlooking lush fairways and peaceful natural surroundings.

This integrated concept reflects the growing demand for One Destination experiences, where leisure, recreation and hospitality are conveniently available within a single location.

Golf is also attracting a growing number of younger professionals and business executives as part of today's expanding Wellness Lifestyle movement. More than simply a sport, golf promotes physical activity through walking, encourages mindfulness, reduces stress and allows players to reconnect with nature—benefits increasingly recognised as essential elements of healthy and balanced living.

For many executives, golf has also become an effective platform for networking, relationship building and informal business discussions. At the same time, spending time outdoors in green surroundings provides valuable opportunities for mental restoration, improved concentration and clearer decision-making, making golf an activity that supports both professional success and personal well-being.

These lifestyle benefits are closely aligned with the global movement towards preventive wellness and longevity, where consumers are increasingly seeking experiences that contribute not only to physical fitness but also to emotional resilience and overall quality of life.

With its strategic location, comprehensive facilities and continuous investment in service enhancement—including the launch of its newly renovated Driving Range—Pinehurst is steadily transforming beyond a traditional golf course into a Golf & Lifestyle Community that welcomes golfers, families, business professionals and lifestyle travellers of every generation.

As demand continues to grow for destinations that combine recreation, wellness and convenience, Pinehurst aims to become one of the preferred weekend escapes near Bangkok, offering an integrated lifestyle experience where golf, hospitality, nature and well-being come together in one destination.

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For more information

Pinehurst Golf Club

Tel: +66 (0)2 516 8679–84

LINE Official: @pinehurstline

Website: www.pinehurst.co.th

Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand

Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel