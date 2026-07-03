Haier Energy Debuted at ASEW 2026 with Full-Scenario Solutions for Zero-Electricity-Bill Living



Accelerating Energy Transition: Full-Scenario Solutions Empower a Diverse Application Ecosystem

Driven by supportive policies, rising energy costs and decarbonization goals, Southeast Asia’s renewable energy market thrives amid growing demands for safe, efficient and flexible energy solutions.

To address diverse energy demands, Haier Energy’s full-scenario solutions have been put into operation in landmark Thai projects including high-end villas and international schools. With solid project experience and strong market reputation, Haier Energy has been certified as a New Energy Demonstration Enterprise by Thailand’s Urban Planning and Environmental Protection Association.

Proven project experience and complete compliance certifications continue to attract ecosystem partners. At the expo, Haier Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with business partners across commercial real estate, green mobility, retail and infrastructure. The alliance will scale up renewable energy adoption, integrate clean power into urban construction, industries, and daily life, and expand ASEAN’s green energy partnership network.