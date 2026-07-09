BICT Fest 2026: Bangkok International Children Theatre Festival

Attention please! BICT Fest, the 5th Bangkok International Children’s Theatre Festival, is back from 21–30 August.
In a time when the world is changing rapidly and facing many challenges, BICT Fest continues to believe in the importance of the arts as a place for creativity that can spark imagination, hope, and dreams, while also serving as a safe space for both children and adults to share meaningful quality time together.
BICT Fest is a biennial festival celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. To mark this milestone, BICT Fest, in collaboration with One Bangkok, invites audiences of all ages to Play Attention: Look Who's Growing Up! This theme reflects the growth of BICT Fest and our intention to offer something back to everyone—a space of freedom for children, families, and audiences of all ages to experience the power of play. With performing arts at its core, we invite you to return to this playground, where you are free to play—sometimes with intention, sometimes not—and let each playful encounter spark new discoveries that inspire us to grow, day by day.
To celebrate this 10-year milestone, BICT Fest welcomes audiences of all ages from young children, and teens, to even adults who wish to reconnect with their inner child. This year, we are bringing together Thai and international artists to explore a wider variety of performances and themes. We are also expanding our free programmes to make performing arts more accessible to everyone.
Get ready to experience 11 performances by artists from 9 countries: South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Join us from 21–30 August 2026 and celebrate the power of play at One Bangkok, where the city's green spaces will be transformed into the heart of the festival, as well as at Goethe-Institut Thailand and Sodsai Pantoomkomol Centre for Dramatic Arts, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University.
This year's festival features a diverse lineup of performances for audiences of all ages, including:
In addition, the festival features 6 more performances across both indoor and outdoor venues, 6 artist-led workshops, and post-performance talks that invite audiences to engage more deeply with the artists and their creative processes.
For those who believe in the power of the performing arts and would like to help make them accessible to children from diverse social and economic backgrounds, BICT Fest 2026 invites you to be part of BICT TOGETHER—a campaign that empowers everyone to share inspiration and spark meaningful growth through the arts. By supporting a BICT TOGETHER ticket, you will help expand access to the festival while strengthening Thailand's performing arts community. Support is available in two ways:
Learn more about the BICT TOGETHER ticket options at https://www.eventpop.me/e/155460/bicttogether2026
BICT Fest 2026 presents 5 ticketed performances and 6 free performances. You can explore the full festival programme, along with information about workshops and other activities, at https://bictfest.com/2026/
Tickets for all programmes are now available at https://www.eventpop.me/c/bictfest2026