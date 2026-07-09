BICT Fest 2026: Bangkok International Children Theatre Festival

Attention please! BICT Fest, the 5th Bangkok International Children’s Theatre Festival, is back from 21–30 August.

In a time when the world is changing rapidly and facing many challenges, BICT Fest continues to believe in the importance of the arts as a place for creativity that can spark imagination, hope, and dreams, while also serving as a safe space for both children and adults to share meaningful quality time together.

BICT Fest is a biennial festival celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. To mark this milestone, BICT Fest, in collaboration with One Bangkok, invites audiences of all ages to Play Attention: Look Who's Growing Up! This theme reflects the growth of BICT Fest and our intention to offer something back to everyone—a space of freedom for children, families, and audiences of all ages to experience the power of play. With performing arts at its core, we invite you to return to this playground, where you are free to play—sometimes with intention, sometimes not—and let each playful encounter spark new discoveries that inspire us to grow, day by day.