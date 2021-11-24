From 130 Years of Giving... to Osotspa ’s Ambition to be Power to Enhance Life of Thais

While running the project, Osotspa has accumulated knowledge that leads to the setup of collaborative network among various organizations, both public and private sectors, such as Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Department of Employment, local government agents, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Osotspa also develops the new model that enhances the disabled in the project, including building a community that allows them to assist each other, share knowledge and exchange distribution channels.

Besides educating them about marketing and sales promotion, Osotspa starts building brands for their products, namely the brand 'Kin Dee' for organic agricultural products, 'Handy' for basketry products and 'Yoo Dee' for wooden furniture products. Furthermore, it is delighted to see the disabled in the project have been changed from a receiver to a giver, passing the opportunities they have received to others, including establishing a learning center for people with disabilities by the disabled, to share their knowledge and skills to the new members and those who are interested.

In 2021, Osotspa marks its 130th anniversary by achieving its goal of assisting 130 people with disabilities. In addition, it has also created a page "Kin Dee, Yoo Dee, Handy" to gain more exposure via the online market.

Osotspa is proud to deliver quality products to Thais, be a part of their life and stay side by side with them for 130 years. Osotspa continue to adhere to the above ambitions as we are committed to being the power to enhance life and to growing alongside Thai people.