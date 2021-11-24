From 130 Years of Giving... to Osotspa ’s Ambition to be Power to Enhance Life of Thais

“Teck Heng Yoo” or “Prosperity from Charity” has been a DNA of Osotspa since the Company was established. Osotspa has been doing business along with giving back to the society, especially by helping the disabled and the vulnerable groups with the concept “teaching a man to fish to feed him for a lifetime” or providing them with career supports to give them a sustainable future.
On the occasion of the 120th anniversary, Osotspa initiated the “Osotspa…Life’s Better” project with an aim to help the vulnerable groups in 2011.
Later in 2017, the project has been further developed to the “Life must go on” project that provides career supports for people with disabilities according to the Section 35 of the law on promotion and development of people with disabilities. The project focuses on building physical strengths through physically rejuvenating and developing potential; empowering the spirit through home renovations that help with daily routine which return their confidence; and enhancing life through vocational training as well as equipment supports for those who have skill but have no funds. The career supports include bean sprout farming, mushroom farming, weaving baskets, selling food, hair salon, and electrical appliance repair to give them the power to move forward.
In 2019, Osotspa has delivered additional supports, beyond legal requirements, to the disabled. The project peculiarly empowers those who had been breadwinners before becoming disabled after serious accidents or illness to be able to work, earn a living and support their families again.
While running the project, Osotspa has accumulated knowledge that leads to the setup of collaborative network among various organizations, both public and private sectors, such as Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Department of Employment, local government agents, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Osotspa also develops the new model that enhances the disabled in the project, including building a community that allows them to assist each other, share knowledge and exchange distribution channels.
Besides educating them about marketing and sales promotion, Osotspa starts building brands for their products, namely the brand 'Kin Dee' for organic agricultural products, 'Handy' for basketry products and 'Yoo Dee' for wooden furniture products. Furthermore, it is delighted to see the disabled in the project have been changed from a receiver to a giver, passing the opportunities they have received to others, including establishing a learning center for people with disabilities by the disabled, to share their knowledge and skills to the new members and those who are interested.
In 2021, Osotspa marks its 130th anniversary by achieving its goal of assisting 130 people with disabilities. In addition, it has also created a page "Kin Dee, Yoo Dee, Handy" to gain more exposure via the online market.
Osotspa is proud to deliver quality products to Thais, be a part of their life and stay side by side with them for 130 years. Osotspa continue to adhere to the above ambitions as we are committed to being the power to enhance life and to growing alongside Thai people.
Published : November 24, 2021
