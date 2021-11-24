Boonrawd wins two HR ASIA awards as the best company to work for through peoples culture and social responsibility

Throughout over the past 88 years, Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., has created an organization culture in Human Resources called the "SINGHA WAY" which is the company's DNA that's been passed on from generations and instilled from top to bottom. This will let all employees within the organization work collectively, effectively, and happily while also driving the company's growth sustainably. The belief has 4 core pillars which are:

Family - The way we manage and how we live together in the workplace. Everyone is a part of this one big family either you are an employee, a partner, a distributor, or our consumer.

Courage - Allowing employees to think, act, decide with courage and stand up for what they this is right to make the change or be the best.

Premium Quality - Creating the best standard for delivering the best products and services to our consumers.

Happiness - Passing on the happiness to everyone, employees, partners, and consumers like they are a part of our family.

The SINGHA WAY is a mantra which we held on to for a very long time. Apart from all the policies which helped drive the organization to advance continuously, the internal strength will become another force which lets us help the community and the society. We believe that the company's strength will be built on the foundation of a strong society, the stronger the society is, the stronger the company will be.