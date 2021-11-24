Boonrawd wins two HR ASIA awards as the best company to work for through peoples culture and social responsibility

Boonrawd Brewery wins two regional awards, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 and We Care: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Awards 2021 from HR Asia magazine, one of the most esteemed Human Resources management magazines in Asia.
The Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 is awarded to the best organizations in Asia, judging by the great internal management which involves employee engagement, care, and working environment, as well as fostering teamwork culture with over 269 Thai organizations who entered the competition. Another award that Boonrawd won is the We Care: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Awards 2021 which is for the best companies who treated their employees well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., looked after its employees and while gaving back to the society as well.
'Human' is one of the success indicators of driving an organization, having a great Human Resources management, both in terms of team building and creating a satisfying work environment, will realize all the potential each employee has and let them work happily and efficiently with reasonable pay, all of the above are the qualities which great organizations possess.
Mr. Sunit Scott, Head of Organization Capability of Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., reveals that Boonrawd has always stood strongly with the Thai society for so long. One of the key success factors which the company really emphasizes on is the development and the caring of its employees, both in terms of working and living, as employees are what drives the company sustainably. Creating progression in workplace, along with great working environment will deliver better life quality to all employees. What's also important is that every employee has a role in giving back to the society which is a focus from all management generation and has been one of the company's core policies since day one.
We believe that great organizations delivering the best products and services to their customers will need to start creating happiness and good quality of life within its organization. Both awards which we had won from HR Asia this year is a testament of our caring culture which has been done continuously and the recognitions have made Boonrawd Brewery one of the leading Asian companies that people would like to work with.
Throughout over the past 88 years, Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., has created an organization culture in Human Resources called the "SINGHA WAY" which is the company's DNA that's been passed on from generations and instilled from top to bottom. This will let all employees within the organization work collectively, effectively, and happily while also driving the company's growth sustainably. The belief has 4 core pillars which are:
Family - The way we manage and how we live together in the workplace. Everyone is a part of this one big family either you are an employee, a partner, a distributor, or our consumer.
Courage - Allowing employees to think, act, decide with courage and stand up for what they this is right to make the change or be the best.
Premium Quality - Creating the best standard for delivering the best products and services to our consumers.
Happiness - Passing on the happiness to everyone, employees, partners, and consumers like they are a part of our family.
The SINGHA WAY is a mantra which we held on to for a very long time. Apart from all the policies which helped drive the organization to advance continuously, the internal strength will become another force which lets us help the community and the society. We believe that the company's strength will be built on the foundation of a strong society, the stronger the society is, the stronger the company will be.
Published : November 24, 2021
