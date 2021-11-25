Marriott Bonvoy Serves Thai Travelers With Dedicated Local Language Website

“Being a Thai GM working in Thailand, it is always an honor and a privilege to take care of our Thai guests. The creation of a Thai language website is a big step forward for us, as we strive to create a more personalized approach to hospitality. This move coincides with the government’s third stimulus package and I look forward to welcoming even more Thai customers to our hotel in future,” Aekphon Phothiphrom, General Manager of Le Meridien Chiang Rai.

“In the last few years, we have experienced a sharp rise the number of Thai guests staying with us. The closure of international borders allowed many Thai nationals to rediscover the wonders of their own country. We love catering to our Thai customers and this new website will enhance our domestic business and make it even easier for local guests to travel anywhere in the world,” Rattapol Ratthaphothiwat, General Manager of Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa

To discover Marriott International’s new Thai website, please visit https://www.marriott.com/th