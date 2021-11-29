Wed, December 22, 2021

B.Braun donates 13,000 bottles of Softa-Gel hand sanitizer to schools across Thailand to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection during school opening.

This is another activity from B. Braun that supports and protects Thai academic personnel and students from infection, and sustainably promotes health practices among the youth.

Mr. Sayan Roy (3rd from left), Managing Director of B. Braun (Thailand) Co., Ltd., together with representatives from B. Braun Thailand CSR Club, jointly delivers 13,000 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer “Softa-Gel” to Mr. Thoetchat Chaipong (3rd from right), Assistant Secretary-General of the Basic Education Commission, Ministry of Education. This is another activity from B. Braun that supports and protects Thai academic personnel and students from infection, and sustainably promotes health practices among the youth.

Published : November 29, 2021

